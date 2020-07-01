The Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market is expected to grow by $ 116.27 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the bio-based propylene glycol market and it is poised to grow by $ 116.27 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on bio-based propylene glycol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in biodiesel production and growth in automobile and construction industries.

The bio-based propylene glycol market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscape.

The bio-based propylene glycol market is segmented as below:

By Application

Unsaturated polyester resins

Functional fluids and antifreeze products

Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food

Detergents and household products

Other applications

By Geography landscapes

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increase in environmental awareness leading to the use of bio-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-based propylene glycol market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bio-based propylene glycol market covers the following areas:

Bio-based propylene glycol market sizing

Bio-based propylene glycol market forecast

Bio-based propylene glycol market industry analysis

