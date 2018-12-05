NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Biomimetic Technology Market is Anticipated to Reach $18.51 billion by 2028, BIS Research Report



Biomimetic technology market is anticipated to exhibit fast-paced growth during the forecast period 2018-2028. Biomimetics is a field that has the potential to drive the major technological advances in various end-user industries such as medical and robotics.



The emerging biomimetic technology is an asset in medical and robotics sectors. The biomimetic technology is of interest to engineers and researchers, as it is commonly used in robotics, nanotechnology, medical industry, artificial intelligence (AI), and the military.



The global biomimetic technology market was valued at $6.80 billion in 2017. Rising demand for biomimetic nano drones for search and rescue, surveillance, and biomimetic technologies in medical prosthetics are the main factors driving the global biomimetic technology market.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global biomimetic technology, including market breakdown by end-use, application, and geographical areas.Herein the revenue generated from the end-use (medical and robotics), application (prosthetics, drug delivery, tissue engineering, wound healing, search & rescue, surveillance, underwater research, security & safety, and traffic monitoring in robotics), and geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) are tracked to calculate the overall market size in terms of value ($million).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global biomimetic technology market. The report also includes sections on the key participants involved in the industry.





Key questions answered in the report:

• What was the size of the biomimetic technology market in terms of value ($million) in 2017, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2028?

• Which biomimetic technology application and end user is dominant in the forecast period?

• What is the revenue generated by the different end users and applications of the biomimetic technology market with the growth rate of all segments?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global biomimetic technology market?

• How is the competitive landscape shaping in the global biomimetic technology market?

• Who are the key players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles (including their financials, company snapshots, key products & services, and SWOT analysis)?



The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter's Five Forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.The most commonly-used strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been of new product launch, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration to expand their business.



Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Rest-of-the-World.Each geography details the individual restraining and driving forces in addition to the key players from that region.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 70 players in the global biomimetic technology market and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



The company profiles in the report include AeroVironment, Inc., and Wright Medical Group Inc., Avinent, Biomimetic Technology Inc., Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd, Hstar Technologies, Syntouch LLC, and Veryan Medical, among others.



Executive Summary

Biomimetics refers to technologies which are biologically inspired including human made substances, devices, processes, and systems that imitate nature.Biomimetics is a field that has the potential to drive the major technological advances in various end-user industries such as medical and robotics.



Few successful examples of biomimetic technology include robotic toys, biomimetic nano drones, prosthetics that mimic real limbs, dental implants, and microchips sensory systems that are interfaced with the brain to assist in hearing, movement, and visualizing.



Biomimetic drones have gradually gained importance with the rapid development in a number of airborne technologies.Moreover, biomimetic drones have huge benefits and can serve the defense, commercial, and consumer sectors.



Biomimetic drones in commercial sector can mainly be used in inspection and site monitoring.



The global biomimetic technology market in terms of value was $6.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to show a growth rate of xx.xx% during 2018-2028 to reach a market size of $xx.xx billion by 2028. Rising demand for biomimetic nano drones for search and rescue, surveillance, and biomimetic technologies in medical prosthetics is the main factor driving the global biomimetic technology market.



Search & Rescue & Prosthetics are the leading market applications in the global biomimetic technology market



On the basis of application, the biomimetic technology market is classified into prosthetics, drug delivery, tissue engineering, wound healing in medical industry and search & rescue, surveillance, underwater research, security and safety, and traffic monitoring in robotics.



The prosthetics segment dominated the biomimetic technology market in the medical sector. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increasing amputee population based on increasing accidents, diabetes, and vascular diseases, the dominance of the market is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the biomimetic prosthetic market.



The robotics biomimetic technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.66% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.The penetration of biomimetic technology for nano drones in military/law enforcement has emerged with the development of latest innovations in nano technology.



Globally, North America is one of the most prominent regions, which is continuously advancing its technologies related to bionic medical treatments.The North America region is one of the early adopters of biomimetic technology and is leading in biomimetic robots and medical material development.



The North America biomimetic technology market is followed by Europe, which is estimated to be second in terms of revenue generation in the year 2017.



The key players that are actively participating in biomimetic technology market include AeroVironment, Inc., and Wright Medical Group Inc., Avinent, Biomimetic Technology Inc., Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd, Hstar Technologies, Syntouch LLC, and Veryan Medical, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• Mexico

• U.A.E.

• South Africa



