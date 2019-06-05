NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04974730/?utm_source=PRN

The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is estimated to have reached $10.7bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, this submarket is estimated to hold 23% share of this market in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market forecasts from 2019-2029

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilars, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for 8 individual therapeutic submarkets:



Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

Fusion proteins

Insulin

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)

Interferons

Growth hormones

Fertility hormones

This report also shows revenue to 2029 for 12 individual submarkets within the above segments:

Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab

Human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine and insulin lispro

Interferon alfa and interferon beta

Etanercept



Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for 12 national markets:



US

Japan

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

China

India

South Korea

Russia

Brazil

Our study discusses the leading companies that are involved in the biosimilars and follow-on biologics industry

Our study provides a SWOT analysis of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.



Our study discusses pressures, opportunities and other events affecting the biosimilars industry and market, including these influences:

Strategies for developing biosimilars – needs, demand, challenges and opportunities

Guidelines from regulators (FDA, EMA and others)

Patent challenges and data exclusivity for biopharmaceuticals

Needs and opportunities in developing biosimilar mAbs, including rising incidence of cancers and increasing demand for lower-cost biologicals

Developments in technology and operations for biosimilar drug production.



