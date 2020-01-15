NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Biosurgery Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Biosurgery has provided a new potential in regenerative healing with the right combination of synthetics and biologics. The introduction of multi-use products arising from intensive research from major life sciences players has paved the way for lucrative prospects in the biosurgery market. Healthcare players are actively focused on boosting the new prospect of the market by developing novel biomaterials.

Biological products like fibrin can be used to reduce adhesions post-surgery. General surgery involves surgeries of the esophagus, abdomen, stomach, colon, small bowel, liver, gallbladder and bile ducts, pancreas, and thyroid gland. It also includes surgeries like rhytidectomy, gynecological surgeries, and reconstructive, urological, as well as hernia-repair surgeries. Biological products can be used in several applications in orthopedic surgeries. Postoperative blood loss is a crucial issue that leads to a high rate of mortality. In order to prevent excessive blood loss at the time of hip and knee arthroplasty, hemostatic agents like intravenous tranexamic acid are used.



Advancements in surgeries and product launches assist surgeons in performing surgeries efficiently. This can prove to be a catalyst in accelerating market growth over the forecast period. The rise of chronic disorders and acute diseases across the geriatric population are coupled with an increased demand for improved surgical care for patients of all ages. This is further augmenting market growth. Furthermore, advancements in marketing strategies of medical devices and the accelerated medical tourism across developing economies are initiating opportunities for manufacturers to magnify their customer base.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries and Other Applications. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Surgical sealants, Soft Tissue Attachments, Adhesion Barriers, Hemostatic Agents, Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Products. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Mergers. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Biosurgery Market. Companies such as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, CSL Limited, and Sanofi S.A. are some of the key innovators in Biosurgery Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Baxter International, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and CSL Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Biosurgery Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2019: B. Braun Interventional Systems teamed up with NuMED Inc. and launched NuDEL™ CP Stent® Delivery System. The system has been intended for the treatment of coarctation of the aorta and right ventricular outflow tract conduit disruptions. It is the latest addition to BIS congenital and structural heart portfolio.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: Johnson and Johnson's Ethicon launched VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) for helping the surgeons in managing bleeding during surgical procedures. VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) includes a combination of clotting proteins, fibrinogen and thrombin that are found in human plasma.



Dec-2019: Johnson and Johnson's Ethicon introduced blood-stopping protein spray. This has been designed to quickly seal-off and control the excessive bleeding at the time of minimally invasive procedures or open surgeries. It is the first fibrin sealant, which can be used without a gas propellant.



Sep-2019: Medtronic introduced Hugo RAS system, which is a new robot-assisted surgery platform. It is the most flexible and cost-effective system.



Geographical Expansions:



Jan-2018: Sanofi expanded its project in Framingham with a two-story, 14,821-square-foot addition to its new building at the corner of New York and California avenues. The expansion is aimed at enhancing its production capacity.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Baxter signed an agreement to acquire Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi. The Seprafilm and Baxter's leading sealant and hemostat portfolio form a good combination altogether. The acquisition will help the company in advancing its art of healing with optimized patient care in operating room.



Nov-2019: Stryker announced an agreement to acquire Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company. The acquisition bolsters Stryker's global market position in extremities and trauma, providing opportunities in advance innovation, improving outcomes and reaching more patients.



Sep-2019: Integra completed the acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics, developer of single use medical devices, which enables minimally invasive access, using illumination and optics, for diagnostic, visualization, and therapeutic use. The acquisition has been helping Integra in developing innovative products for addressing the needs in neurosurgery.



Jul-2019: Integra acquired Arkis Biosciences, a company that provides a portfolio of neurosurgical devices. The acquisition strengthened Integra's position in advanced catheter technology and its offerings in neurocritical care.



May-2019: Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson announced the acquisition of TachoSil Fibrin Sealant Patch from Takeda Pharmaceutical. TachoSil is a surgical patch that has been developed for enabling quick and safe bleeding control. It can be used in both adult and pediatric patients for whom standard surgical techniques such as ligature, suture, and cautery are impractical or ineffective to control bleeding.



Oct-2018: Stryker took over HyperBranch Medical Technology, a medical device manufacturer. The acquisition accelerated the growth strategy of Neurotechnology business of Stryker. The addition of Adherus to its cranial closure portfolio strengthened its position in dural repair space and helped Stryker in making healthcare better.



Jan-2018: Baxter announced an agreement to acquire Mallinckrodt's hemostat and sealant products. Through the acquisition, the company will make advancements to its sealants and hemostat and focused continually towards identifying solutions to fulfill the needs of cardiovascular and other surgical professionals.



Oct-2017: Johnson and Johnson acquired Surgical Process Institute, a specialist for digitalization and standardization of surgical workflows. The acquisition helps Johnson and Johnson in driving better patient and customer outcomes with the help of innovative technologies.



Jul-2017: Baxter acquired Claris Injectables, a subsidiary of Claris Lifesciences. The acquisition adds the new capabilities in production of essential generic Injectables medicine. It enhances the growth trajectory with high-values and essential medicines for better patient care.



Apr-2017: Becton acquired Bard, a medical technology leader in the fields of oncology, vascular, urology, and surgical specialty products. The acquisition was aimed at improving process of care and treatment of diseases for healthcare providers and patients. The portfolio of Bard increases the opportunities in fast-growing clinical areas.



