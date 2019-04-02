The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025
Apr 02, 2019, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market by Type (Media, Sera and Reagent), Application (Cancer Research, Biopharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market Overview:
The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.
Biotechnology is the branch of science that uses living organisms to make technological advancements and adapt those technologies to various different fields including agriculture, genetic engineering, novel drug developments, and several others. Media and sera find their application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.
Considerable rise in the biotechnological R&D pertaining to the development of biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for culture media, sera, and reagents market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries further boost the market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential of misuse of biotechnology research practices and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of the emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market in the near future.
The biotechnology media, sera and reagents media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into media, sera and reagents. The media segment is further bifurcated into lysogeny broth, classical media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, stem cell media and others. The sera segment is further classified into fetal bovine sera, new born calf sera, and others. Likewise, the reagents segment is further segmented into antibiotics, DNA/RNS isolation reagents, PCR reagents, buffers and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Key Market Segments:
By Type
Media
Lysogeny Broth
Classical Media
Serum Free Media
Chemically Defined Media
Specialty Media
Stem Cell Media
Others
Sera
Fetal Bovine Sera
New Born Calf Sera
Others
Reagents
Antibiotics
DNA/RNS Isolation Reagents
PCR Reagents
Buffers
Others
By Application
Cancer Research
Biopharmaceuticals
Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering
Others
By End User
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic Institute
Research Laboratory
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
GE Healthcare
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)
Sartorius AG
HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd
Lonza Group Ltd
Merck & Co., Inc.
Thermofisher Scientific
Corning Incorporated
Becton, Dickinson and Company
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
Caisson Laboratories, Inc
Cell Culture Technologies LLC
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Sera Scandia A/S (Biowest)
Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.
Cyagen Biosciences
