The Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 78.39% during the period 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Blockchain in Supply Chain Industry

The blockchain technology is a cryptographically managed and distributed ledger system that is used for supply chain management.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry to grow at a CAGR of 78.39% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blockchain market in supply chain industry. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of blockchain technology in the supply chain industry.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accenture

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• SAP



Market driver

• Growing security concerns with respect to cargo theft and mishandling

Market challenge

• Availability of substitute technologies for tracking and tracing supply chain

Market trend

• Emergence of blockchain analytics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



