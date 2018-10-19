The global blood bank market was valued at $11,527 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,649 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025
LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Bank Market by Product Type (Whole Blood, Red Blood Cell, Platelet, Plasma, and White Blood Cell), Function (Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, and Transportation), Bank Type (Private and Public), and End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinics & Nursing Homes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Blood Bank Market Overview :
The global blood bank market was valued at $11,527 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,649 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. A blood bank is a non-profit organization that engages in all the operations such as collection, processing, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components drawn from donors. A blood bank can be a separate free-standing organization or operates as a part of a hospital. In addition, a blood bank provides safe or disease-free blood for transfusion to save a patient's life and curb the complications that can arise due to severe blood loss.
Blood banks have witnessed an increase in demand, owing to high prevalence of hematological diseases and rise in number of accidental cases across the world. In addition, growth in the geriatric population who is prone to blood disorders and high demand for blood transfusion supplement the market growth. However, wastage of the donated blood and stringent rules & regulations are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, blood transfusion in emerging nations is expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.
The global blood bank market is segmented based on product type, function, bank type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified as whole blood, red blood cell, platelets, plasma, and white blood cell. The function segment studies collection, processing, testing, storage, and transportation. Based on bank type, the market is segmented into private and public. Depending on end user, the market is classified into hospital, ambulatory surgery center, pharmaceutical companies, clinics & nursing homes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits For blood bank market
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global blood bank market is provided.
The key regulatory guidelines for the blood bank market are critically dealt with according to geography.
An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Blood Bank Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Whole blood
Red Blood Cell
Platelet
Plasma
White Blood Cell
By Function
Collection
Processing
Testing
Storage
Transportation
By Bank Type
Private
Public
By End User
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Pharmaceutical Companies
Clinics & Nursing homes
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
The American Red Cross
Vitalant
New York Blood Centre
Australian Red Cross
Japan Red Cross Society
American Association of Blood Banks
America's Blood Centers
Canadian Blood Services
Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation
Blood Bank of Alaska
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Indian Red Cross Society
NHS Blood and Transplant
New Zealand Blood Service
National Blood Centre
German Red Cross
Rotary Blood Bank
