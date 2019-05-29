NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778951/?utm_source=PRN

The global blood culture test market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion, at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2026. Increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections and infectious diseases is the most significant factor anticipated to propel the growth. Rising demand for advanced diagnostic techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, such as sepsis, is projected to drive the growth. Thus, many manufacturing companies have begun focusing on development of advanced diagnostic instruments and consumables. For instance, Cepheid offers Xpert MRSA/SA assay that aids in accurate detection of SA and MRSA in positive blood culture specimens in about an hour.

Introduction of various government initiatives pertaining to the prevention and control of infections is likely to propel the demand for blood culture tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was 46% decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections in U.S. between 2008 and 2013, owing to the efforts taken by the U.S. government for the prevention of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs).



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Conventional blood culture technique was the largest revenue-grossing segment in 2018 owing to increased applications of this method in hospitals, independent clinical laboratories, and pathology laboratories

• In product segment, consumables accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, due the product applications in diagnostics and research, with repetitive purchase, such as blood culture media, assay, kits, and reagents, adding to the revenue

• Automated blood culture systems is the fastest growing segment owing to the advantages of automation, such as low chances of error and faster result generation

• Molecular technology is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to rising demand for advanced products by hospitals and laboratories for diagnosis of infectious diseases

• Bacterial infections accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018, due to the fact that they are the most common cause for infection in the blood

• Reference laboratories is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the study period, because there is an increase in outsourcing of blood tests by hospitals to reference laboratories

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the blood culture test market in 2018, due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased focus of government on the prevention of infectious diseases

• Few key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMérieux SA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Luminex Corporation; Roche; Bruker Corporation; and Abbott Laboratories.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778951/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

