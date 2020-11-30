The Global Bloodstream Infection Testing Market is expected to grow by USD 691.32 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the bloodstream infection testing market and it is poised to grow by USD 691.32 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on the bloodstream infection testing market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing hospital visits, unmet needs in developing countries, and growing government regulations increasing blood donation awareness. In addition, increasing hospital visits is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bloodstream infection testing market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The bloodstream infection testing market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Conventional testing

• Non-conventional testing



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increased adoption of automation in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the bloodstream infection testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for infection control committees in hospitals and the increasing number of blood donors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bloodstream infection testing market report covers the following areas:

• Bloodstream infection testing market sizing

• Bloodstream infection testing market forecast

• Bloodstream infection testing market industry analysis



