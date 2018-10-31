The Global Blue Laser Diode Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Blue Laser Diode



Blue laser diode is integrated into a device to act as a light source. The beam emitted through the laser has a wavelength between 360 nm and 480 nm.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global blue laser diode market to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global blue laser diode market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of blue laser diodes across different industries.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Blue Laser Diode Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• NICHIA

• OSRAM

• Renesas Electronics

• SHARP

• USHIO



Market driver

• Increase in use of blue laser diodes in the automotive industry

Market challenge

• Dependency on a few key suppliers

Market trend

• Growing popularity of high-power blue laser diodes

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



