The global bone densitometers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the bone densitometers market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population. However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners and peripheral bone densitometers.The dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the bone densitometers market during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is attributed to their advantages over peripheral bone densitometers. Moreover, results obtained from DXA scanners can be interpreted using WHO scores for greater accuracy, which accounts for their high use.



The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

On the basis of application, the bone densitometers market has been segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, body composition measurement, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, and chronic kidney disease diagnosis.The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis, the increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women, and the growing global incidence of fragility fractures.



In 2018, the hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Based on end user, the bone densitometers market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and other end users.In 2018, hospitals & specialty clinics accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



The majority of bone density scans are performed in hospitals owing to the higher preference of patients for hospital-based treatment monitoring for diseases such as cystic fibrosis, chronic kidney diseases, and osteoporosis.



North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the bone densitometers market.



North America accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018. Factors such as

high consumer awareness, increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and the presence of key market players in the region are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



The prominent players in the bone densitometers market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L'acn L'accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).



