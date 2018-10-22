LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type (Allograft, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Cell-based Matrices) and Application (Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Dental Bone Grafting) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at $2,690 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,912 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Bone grafts are implantable materials, which promote bone healing through their osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. Bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, ensuring new bone formation, and repair of bone fractures. Moreover, they are applicable in treatment of various bone-related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.



Rise in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements in medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, in 2012, around 126 million adults were affected by musculoskeletal disorders in the U.S. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for bone grafts and its substitutes in the coming years. In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuels the growth of the market.



However, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures restrict the market growth. On the contrary, growth prospects in the emerging markets, rise in interests of key players toward R&D activities in bone grafts & its substitutes, and increase in demand for orthopedic procedures particularly in geriatric population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market in near future.



The report segments the market based upon product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. The allografts segment is further categorized into machined allografts and demineralized bone matrix. The bone graft substitutes segment is subdivided into bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and synthetic bone grafts. By application, the market is classified into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting. Region wise, it is studied across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Allograft

Machined Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Graft Substitute

Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP)

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Cell-based Matrices



By Application

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

Craniomaxillofacial



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Arthrex, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



