The Global Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2019-2023.

Bone growth stimulation devices are used to heal trauma injuries and fractures. They help enhance the bone healing process by delivering low amounts of electric current to the affected body part.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2019-2023.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key vendors

• Bioventus

• DJO Global

• Orthofix

• Zimmer Biomet



Market driver

• Growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases

Market challenge

• High cost of bone growth stimulation devices and associated procedures

Market trend

• Increase in M&A activities

