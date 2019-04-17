NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breathable Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material, By Product (Microporous, Non-porous), By Application (Packaging, Industrial Protective Apparel), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global breathable films market size is expected to reach USD 24.3 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. It is estimated to be driven by increasing construction spending in Asia Pacific coupled with growth of the overall packaging market.



Breathable films are widely used across key end-use industries, such as hygiene, healthcare, building and construction, industrial apparel, packaging, and sports apparel. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for various end-use industries on account of rising disposable income level of consumers, mainly in emerging economies, such as China and India.



Growing construction industry is majorly driving the demand for breathable films in Asia Pacific.Despite economic turmoil in most regions, the economic fundamentals in Asia remain have remained robust.



The region in anticipated to witness GDP growth of around 6% per annum through the end of the decade.Asia is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the world by 2020.



China is the largest regional market, followed by Japan, India, Korea, and Indonesia.Construction spending is anticipated to grow at rates above average in Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, and Vietnam in the forthcoming years.



China, India, and Japan stand out in particular based on the market size, combined with growth prospects. In the long term, both China and India are set to witness high growth in construction spending.



Microporous films segment is anticipated to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period.These films contain one or more layers of polymers without fillers in combination with at least two or more microporous breathable layers.



The unfilled layers provide a barrier that can effectively allow moisture vapor to pass but retain fluids and challenge materials.It is bonded with non-woven fabrics to be used as air-permeable materials, such as a dehumidifying agent, desiccant, and freshness preserving agent.



It is also used to form the final layer of diapers and disposable pocket warmer packaging and building materials, where it is attached to resinous reinforcement material.



Increasing demand from building and construction industry is prominently fueling the market growth.Breathable films are used for house wraps, wall covering, under-tile roofing, and facades.



Breathable films provide extra security against excessive accumulation of moisture, prolongs service life, along with retaining heat.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Asia Pacific dominated the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. China is the fastest-growing country in Asia Pacific on account of growing automotive industry

• Polyester segment is potentially fueling the market growth owing to growing demand for non-porous breathable films

• Key players operating in the breathable films market include Fatrs, a.s., Arkema, Argotec, LLC, Nitto Denko Corporation and Clopay Plastics

• Companies engage in various strategic initiatives to drive the market growth. For instance, in April 2016, Clopay Plastic Products invested USD 50 million for the expansion of its breathable Sof-flex film manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, and Brazil. The expansion of the company's production line is expected to boost its extrusion and print capacity and innovation and technology capabilities as well.



