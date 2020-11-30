The Global Broadcasting Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the broadcasting equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.84 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on the broadcasting equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486830/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the transition from analog to digital broadcasting and increasing D2C offerings through OTT services and multi-channel networks in developed economies. In addition, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The broadcasting equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The broadcasting equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• TV

• Radio



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for UHD content production and transmission as one of the prime reasons driving the broadcasting equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our broadcasting equipment market report covers the following areas:

• Broadcasting equipment market sizing

• Broadcasting equipment market forecast

• Broadcasting equipment market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486830/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

