The Global Business English Language Training Market is expected to grow by $ 26.20 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Business English Language Training Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the business English language training market and it is poised to grow by $ 26.20 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on business English language training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377697/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for vocational English training and language proficiency assessment and certification.

The business English language training market analysis include the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The business English language training market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Institutional learners

• Individual learners



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of m-learning as one of the prime reasons driving the business English language training market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our business English language training market covers the following areas:

• Business English language training market sizing

• Business English language training market forecast

• Business English language training market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377697/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

