NEW YORK

, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global calcium formate market is estimated to be USD 545 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 713 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand in the Asia Pacific and Europe region. Calcium formate is largely used in the construction industry. The increasing use of calcium formtae as concrete accelerator and tile additive and the rising construction activities is driving the calcium formate market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975213/?utm_source=PRN



Construction segment is expected to lead the calcium formate market during the forecast period.

The construction industry will continue to lead the calcium formate market, , accounting for a share of 29.7% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the fast replacement of calcium chloride in the construction industry as a setting accelerator. Also, increasing construction and infrastructure development activities in the developing economies is boosting the demand for calcium formate in the construction industry.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for calcium formate.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the calcium formate market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of calcium formate in the construction, leather & textile, chemical, animal husbandry and power generation industries in countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea have led to an increased demand for calcium formate in the Asia Pacific region.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C Level- 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region- North America- 40%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East – 2%, and South America - 8%



The calcium formate market comprises major solution providers, such as Lanxess (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co. Ltd. (China), Geo Specialty Chemical Inc.(Ohio), and Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), American Elements (US), Henan Botai Chemical Building Material Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical Co. Ltd (China) and Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd (China) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the calcium formate market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the calcium formate market based on grade, application, end-use industry, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the calcium formate market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in calcium formate market

• A list of VOC regulations driving the market in key countries and regions

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for calcium formate

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975213/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

