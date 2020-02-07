The Global Cannabis Research Summit Gathers Science Community April 22, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Global Cannabis Research Summit on April 22, 2020 at the New Jersey Hospital Association Conference Center in Princeton, NJ. This one-day event invites research and industry professionals interested in advancing endocannabinoid discovery and hearing leading experts present on the expanding cannabis research landscape.

"The Global Cannabis Research Summit is a one-day boot camp to gain a baseline technical introduction to the endocannabinoid system, cannabinoids, and expanding areas of investigation," said Event Chair Keith Bisogno. "With cannabis-related research and trials expected to soar globally in the coming years, the science community is looking to learn, network, explore new career paths and find research funding sources," he said.

The Global Cannabis Research Summit will feature presenters from Europe, Canada, South America and the US, including Keynote presenter Emmanuel Onaivi, Professor of Biology at William Paterson University. Dr. Onaivi will present his pioneering research on cannabis, its constituent cannabinoids, and the natural cannabis-like compounds produced by the human body known as endocannabinoids. A Fulbright scholar and Guest Scientist at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Dr. Onaivi has authored and co-authored books and papers involving cannabis science and the molecular biology of drug abuse.

A complete speaker line up can be accessed at http://cannabisresearchsummit.com/#/speakers

Bisogno added, "To date much of the recent scientific progress involving endocannabinoid discovery and cannabinoid insight has been accomplished outside the US and in countries like Canada, Israel, Spain, Germany and Denmark. However, as cannabis legalization accelerates across the United States, cannabis research registrations are increasing - up 40 percent since 2017 in the US."

Ronnye Schreiber, CEO of PlanetConnect, said, "With more companies and universities exploring cannabis for therapeutic applications and wellness products, we expect to attract a diverse and technically-oriented audience, including scientists, clinicians and professionals from across a range of industries"

Visit http://cannabisresearchsummit.com/ and Register before March 1, 2020 to receive a 25% discount on admission.

