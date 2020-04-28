The Global Carbon Fiber Market is expected to grow by $ 2017.94 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the carbon fiber market and it is poised to grow by $ 2017.94 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on carbon fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471798/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and collaborations between carbon fiber manufacturers and end-use industries. In addition, increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon fiber market analysis includes raw material segment, end-user segment, and geographic landscapes



The carbon fiber market is segmented as below:

By Raw Material

• PAN based

• Pitch based

• Rayon based



By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Sports and leisure

• Wind energy automotive

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our carbon fiber market covers the following areas:

• Carbon fiber market sizing

• Carbon fiber market forecast

• Carbon fiber market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03471798/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]tlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

