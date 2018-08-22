NEW YORK, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon fiber market to 2023 by end use industry (aerospace, industrial and sporting goods), by precursor type, by tow size, by modulus and region (North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390571







The future of the carbon fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and sporting goods industries. The global carbon fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.







Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the carbon fiber industry, include the emergence of new applications and initiatives to innovate and commercialize the use of alternative precursors to reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber.







Carbon Fiber Market TrendsCarbon Fiber Market Forecast



Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Fiber Market by Region







The study includes the carbon fiber market size and forecast for the for the global carbon fiber market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, precursor, tow size, and modulus, and region as follows:







Carbon Fiber Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:



Aerospace Commercial Defense Regional Jets Helicopter General Aviation Space Industrial Transportation/Automotive Wind Energy Electrical and Electronics (E&E) Civil/Construction Marine Others Sporting Goods Golf Fishing Pole Racket Skis, Snowboards and Other Winter Games Others







Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:



PAN Based Carbon Fiber Pitch Based Carbon Fiber







Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:







Small Tow (?24k) Large Tow(<24k)



Carbon Fiber Market by Modulus [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:



Standard Intermediate High







Carbon Fiber Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:







North America Europe The Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific)



Some of the carbon fiber companies profiled in this report include Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, and Cytec Solvay Group.







Lucintel forecasts that aerospace will be the largest end use industry by value and the industrial segment will witness the highest growth by volume during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high performance lightweight materials in the automotive industry and growing demand for carbon composites in wind turbine with the increasing length of wind blades are driving market growth over the forecast period.







By tow size, large tow (greater than 24k) is expected to remain the largest segment by volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of its price performance-trade off, which leads to higher use in the industrial applications. By modulus, standard modulus is expected to remain the largest segment by volume over the forecast period.







North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to demand from the industries of aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.







Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Market: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:



Market size estimates: Global carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.



Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.



Segmentation analysis: Global carbon fiber market size by various applications such as end use industry, precursor, tow size, and modulus in terms of value and volume shipment.



Regional analysis: Global carbon fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber in the carbon fiber market.



Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of carbon fiber in the carbon fiber market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.







This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon fiber market by end use industry (aerospace, industrial and sporting goods), by precursor type, by tow size, by modulus and region (North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific))?



Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the carbon fiber market?



Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the carbon fiber market?



Q.6. What are emerging trends in this carbon fiber market and the reasons behind them?



Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the carbon fiber market?



Q.8. What are the new developments in the carbon fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments?



Q.9. Who are the major players in this carbon fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this carbon fiber area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?



Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this carbon fiber market?







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390571







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

