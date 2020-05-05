NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in carbon nanotube market to 2025 by end use industry (energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others), by structure (multi walled carbon nanotubes and single walled carbon nanotubes), by method (catalytic chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global carbon nanotube (CNT) market looks promising with opportunities in the energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others industries. The global carbon nanotube market is expected to grow at CAGR of 15% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for materials which provide superior chemical and mechanical properties.



Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand of CNTs in OLED based displays and growing adoption in applications, particularly gas sensors and drug delivery carriers.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global CNT market by end use industry, structure, method, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Energy Electrical & Electronics TransportationConstructionOthers



By Structure Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Single walled carbon nanotubesMulti walled carbon nanotubes



By Method [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Catalytic Chemical Vapor DepositionChemical Vapor DepositionOthers



By Region [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanThe Rest of the World

Some of the CNT companies profiled in this report include Nanocyl, Nano-C/ Cnano Technology, Showa Denko, SUSN Sinotech, Arkema, Toray International, LG Chem, and OCSiAl.



The analyst forecasts that MWCNTs will remain the largest segment and witness highest growth due to increasing demand for high thermal and electrical conductivity agents in lithium ion batteries.



Within this market, carbon nanotubes for the energy industry will remain the largest end use segment by value and volume; this segment is also expected to witness highest growth due to the increasing adoption in light weight battery materials, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, and fuel cells.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing semiconductor and electronic industry and large scale production of lithium ion batteries in this region.



Some of the features of "Global CNT Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: CNT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by method, structure, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: CNT market size by various segments, such as method, structure, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: CNT market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, structure, method, and regions for CNT market.

Strategic analysis: M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for CNT market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon nanotube market by end use industry (Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Construction, and Others), by structure (multi walled carbon nanotubes and single walled carbon nanotubes), by method (catalytic chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



