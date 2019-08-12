NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market: About this market

Cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics are pharmaceutical agents that are used to normalize the issue of cardiac arrhythmia. This cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both oral and intravenous applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics in North America, Europe, Asia and the rest of the world (ROW). In 2018, the oral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as Low cost, easy to consume, no pain, extended-release effect of oral arrhythmias therapeutics will play a significant role in the oral segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market report also looks at factors such as the growing prevalence of thrombosis, availability of precise diagnostic methods, rising awareness about cardiovascular diseases. However, black box warning associated with cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics, availability of substitute products, stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804152/?utm_source=PRN Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market: Overview

Availability of precise diagnostic methods

The availability of precise diagnostic methods, like electrocardiogram (ECG) Hotter monitors, event monitors, stress IQ tests, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology study (EPS), and head-up tiff table tests have led to increase in the diagnosis rate of cardiac arrhythmias, thus contributing to increased prescription of therapeutics for cardiac arrhythmias. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of gene therapy to control ventricular rate in AF

The current treatment therapy for AF involves the use of antiarrhythmic drugs to sustain the sinus rhythm or drugs that can curb the conduction in the atrioventricular (AV) node in order to control the ventricular rate. The medication therapy used for the treatment of arrhythmia exerts its pharmacological effect by targeting the conduction properties of the AV node- by suppressing the calcium current or by altering the cholinergic and adrenergic tone. Therefore, the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market presents an urgent need for the development of biological drugs, which can target the gene and thus, improve cardiac functioning. Ongoing research in this area is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics manufacturers, that include Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

Also, the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

