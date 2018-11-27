NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Globally, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the primary causes of deaths.Hence, the treatment of these diseases is of utmost priority.



The global cardiovascular surgical devices market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period of 2018-2026. The rising incidences of cardiac disorders, growing elderly population, coupled with the advances in technology is primarily responsible for propelling the market ahead.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global cardiovascular surgical devices market is segmented on the basis of products and end-users.The products include cardiovascular stents, CRDM, cardiac catheters, surgeries, imaging, interventional guide wires, LAA closure devices, atherectomy devices, etc.



The end users for the market are hospitals, ASCs and physician's offices. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and favourable reimbursement policies are hugely benefiting the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cardiovascular surgical devices market is geographically spread across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.



Advanced robotic surgeries are increasingly being adopted in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The North America market is anticipated to hold the highest revenue share by the year 2026 owing to an increase in the number of lifestyle-oriented diseases, technological advancements in cardiology and the rising healthcare expenditure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Johnson & Johnson is a global pioneer in diverse health products.Another company, Abbott Vascular Inc includes a range of coronary interventional products such as coronary dilatation catheters, bleed back control valve, coronary guidewires, and coronary drug-eluting stents.



The other major players in the market include Atricure Inc, Atrium Medical Corp, Berlin Heart Gmbh, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc, Cordis Corp, Ge Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, Inc, and Abbott Vascular Inc.



