The Global Carp Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2019-2023

Carps are various species of oily freshwater fish belonging to the family named cyprinidae. These are a native to Europe and Asia.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Carp Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global carp market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the purchase and consumption of carps.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global carp market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Baiyang Investment Group

• Dahu Aquaculture

• Shandong Homey Aquatic Development

• Shandong Oriental Ocean Group

• Zhangzidao Group

• Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products



Market driver

• Growing awareness about the health benefits of carp

Market challenge

• Illegal fishing and overfishing

Market trend

• Rising export and import of carp

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



