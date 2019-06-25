The global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market:



About this market



Carpet and upholstery cleaning services include the cleaning of carpets, rugs, mats, and upholstery. Technavio's carpet and upholstery cleaning services market analysis considers the procurement of the services by commercial and residential end-users. Our analysis also considers the procurement of carpet and upholstery cleaning services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the commercial end-user segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the commercial end-user segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market looks at factors such as increasing construction activities, continuous advances in the cleaning industry, and increasing adoption of cleaning services in the commercial sector. However, fluctuations in labor wages, limited use of carpet and upholstery cleaning products and services in developing countries, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the carpet and upholstery cleaning services industry over the forecast period.



Global Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market:



Overview



Increasing construction activities



There is a growing demand for effective and fast cleaning services in the commercial and residential end-user segments. Many developed economies have increased their focus on improving their existing infrastructure. Factors such as low-interest rates, growing global economy, and increase in direct real estate investments have increased the construction activities across the world. The growing construction market is providing significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. This is positively influencing the growth of the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.



Increasing number of strategic alliances



Vendors in the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market are focusing on strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge, increase their customer base, and improve their service offerings. Strategic alliances are helping several contract cleaning service providers and technology providers in maintaining their market share. These developments are increasing the availability of contract cleaning services in the market. The increasing number of strategic alliances is expected to boost the growth of the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many players, the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market is highly fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several carpet and upholstery cleaning service providers, that include ABM, Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Harris Research Inc., ISS A/S, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.



Also, the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



