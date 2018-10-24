The Global Cash Logistics Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% during the period 2018-2022

News provided by

ReportBuyer

19:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Cash Logistics

Cash logistics is defined as the physical transfer of cash for different end-users such as bank branches, ATM centers, and retail players.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4838984

Technavio's analysts forecast the global cash logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cash logistics market for 2018-2022. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market by service (cash-in-transit, cash management and ATM service).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Cash Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Brink's
• G4S
• Gardaworld
• Loomis
• Prosegur Cash

Market driver
• Rising global financial inclusion
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Risk associated with NPA
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Expected growth of organized retail sector in APAC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4838984

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

Also from this source

19:00 The Global Canned Tuna Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of ...

19:00 The Global Commercial Combi Ovens Market is forescasted to grow...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Global Cash Logistics Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% during the period 2018-2022

News provided by

ReportBuyer

19:00 ET