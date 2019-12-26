NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market: About this market

This CBCT systems market analysis considers sales from both stand-alone CBCT systems and mobile CBCT systems. Our study also finds the sales of CBCT systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the stand-alone CBCT systems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prevalence of dental conditions and technological advances will play a significant role in the stand-alone CBCT systems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global CBCT systems market report looks at factors such as the prevalence of dental, orthopedic and cancer conditions, rising number of new product launches, and growing adoption of mobile CBCT systems. However, high costs associated with CBCT imaging, frequent product recalls, and stringent regulations associated with CBCT systems may hamper the growth of the CBCT systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of dental, Orthopedic and cancer conditions

CBCT systems are universally used in the field of dentistry, including orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, and implant treatment planning. It not only provides qualitative images before and after the treatment but also enhances the patient positioning precision and overall treatment quality. The use of CBCT scanning in orthopedics is likely to grow owing to the increasing incidence of orthopedic conditions such as injuries, fractures, osteopenia, osteoporosis, and bone tumors. This increasing prevalence of dental, orthopedic and cancer conditions will lead to the expansion of the global CBCT systems market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Integration of software tools in CBCT systems

The integration of software tools with CBCT systems enables users to automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. The integration of software tools enables radiologists and technicians to increase productivity, improve accuracy, and reduce errors in diagnosis. Software tools such as picture archiving and communications system (PACS) integrated into CBCT systems help in acquiring and editing radiographs and camera images, sharing images via the cloud, and providing efficient planning of implants and drill templates. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global CBCT systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBCT systems manufacturers, that include Carestream Health Inc., CurveBeam LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Genoray Co. Ltd., J. Morita Corp., Planmeca Group, PreXion Corp., Ray Co. Ltd., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.

Also, the CBCT systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



