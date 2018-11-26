LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Use (Clinical, Research), By Type (Stem & Non-stem Cells) By Therapy Type (Autologous, Allogenic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. Growing worldwide interest in discovering and development of advanced therapy medicinal products that are based on genes, tissues, or cells is likely to spur the growth of the market.



Companies and research communities are witnessed to invest heavily in isolation and culturing of a wide range of cell types, such as chondrocytes, keratinocytes, stem, cartilage, dermal papilla, and epithelial cells for development of cell therapies. Regulatory bodies are playing a crucial role in the growth of this market by enforcing new laws pertaining to product development and approval.



Moreover, U.S. FDA is engaged in keeping a check on practice of unauthorized therapies, which is also one of the major concerns in the market. Direct cell reprogramming is gaining attention as a novel therapeutic strategy owing to its efficacy and safety advantages. Fortuna Fix, a privately-held company, aimed at becoming the first company to bring in the clinical use of patient's own neural stem cells, produced by direct reprogramming for replacement of lost neuronal tissue in neurotrauma and neurodegeneration. Such ongoing activities in this space are anticipated to bolster the revenue generation in the future. Presence of scientific concerns pertaining to the usage of these therapies necessitates further studies for validation of clinical findings.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Currently, there are less number of approved products for clinical use and withdrawal of several commercialized products. This has resulted in lesser share of the clinical usage segment in the market

• The research use segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Presence of a substantial number of R&D projects is boosting investments in cell therapy for research use, thereby bolstering the growth of the segment

• Based on therapy type, allogenic therapies will remain the most prominent segment throughout the forecast horizon. This is due to high price and large number of companies involved in development of allogenic therapies

• On the other hand, autologous therapies are expected to post a higher CAGR during the same period. Lack of donors and affordability are two key drivers contributing to the growth of this segment

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Vericel Corporation; Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.; and MEDIPOST are some key players operating in the market. Companies are focusing in expanding their product portfolio and tapping into the potential of the market.



