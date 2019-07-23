NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797187/?utm_source=PRN

Central nervous system stimulant drugs are primarily used to treat CNS disorders. These stimulants act by increasing the dopamine level in the brain, which increases the blood pressure and heart rate. This central nervous system stimulant drugs market analysis considers sales from attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of central nervous system stimulant drugs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of this disorder among children and adolescents, easy availability of stimulants will play a significant role in the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global central nervous system stimulant drugs market report also looks at factors such as rise in CNS disorders, approval of new stimulants, and increasing use of stimulants worldwide. However, numerous side effects of drugs, development of the first-in-class therapeutics, and increasing demand for non-pharmacological therapies may hamper the growth of the central nervous system stimulant drugs industry over the forecast period.

Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market: Overview



The rise in CNS disorders



CNS disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder have witnessed a significant rise in recent years. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder interferes with the functioning and development of a person. This increasing prevalence of CNS disorders will lead to the expansion of the global central nervous system stimulant drugs market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Rising demand to legalize cannabis worldwide



Cannabis can increase the dopamine level in the brain and is used widely in the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. According to researcher's synthetic cannabis may have benefits on people with sleep apnea due to the modulatory effects of these drugs on serotonin-mediated apneas. This demand to legalize cannabis across the world is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global central nervous system stimulant drugs market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several central nervous system stimulant drugs manufacturers, that include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Also, the central nervous system stimulant drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



