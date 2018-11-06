LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The Global Ceramic Fiber market was valued $ xx billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $ xx billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 9.65%, during the forecast period 2019-2027.The production of ceramic fiber was estimated to be xx million tons in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2019 to 2027 to reach approximately xx million tons.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5011997







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global ceramics fiber market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user.The product type segment can be further classified into Low Bio-Persistent, Refractory Ceramic Fiber, and Polycrystalline Ceramic Fiber.



The Refractory Ceramic Fiber market captures the leading position in the current market scene by holding the largest share.However, the Low bio-persistent ceramic fiber is fast growing and is expected to be the best performing type over the forecast period.



The Market By End-User Is Classified Into Petrochemicals, Ceramics, Aluminum, Iron & Steel, Power Generation Sector, etc.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global ceramic fiber market has been segmented into four major regions;

• North America: The United States & Canada.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy & Rest of Europe.

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, & Rest of Asia Pacific.

• Rest of the world (ROW)



The Asia Pacific region is currently dominating the market scene.The market accounted for most of the total market share in the year 2018 because of the presence of major hubs for ceramic fiber manufacturing in countries like China, Japan, India and South Korea.



A Chinese company, Luyang Energy Saving Materials Co.Ltd, formerly known as Shandong Luyang Share is the leader in this region.



The refractory ceramic fiber is the biggest market in the Asia-Pacific. Thus, the large number of manufacturers coupled with the Government incentive support has made the Asia Pacific a global leader in this market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major companies operating in the global ceramics fiber market are: Morgan Thermal Ceramics, General Insulation Europe Ltd, Unifrax Corporation, Thermost Themtech, Luyang Energy Saving Materials Co, Ceramsource, Inc, Isolite Insulating Products Co, etc. Most of these players look for strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, contracts, agreements, new product launch, in order to gain a competitive edge over each other.



Companies mentioned

1. CERAMSOURCE, INC.

2. GENERAL INSULATION COMPANY INC.

3. IBIDEN CO., LTD.

4. ISOLITE INSULATING PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

5. LUYANG ENERGY SAVING MATERIALS CO. LTD.

6. MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

7. NUTEC FIBRATEC S.A

8. RATH AG

9. SIMOND FIBERTECH LTD.

10. THERMOST THERMTECH CO., LTD.

11. UNIFRAX CORPORATION

12. YESO INSULATING PRODUCTS CO. LTD



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5011997



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

