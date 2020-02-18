The Global Chemical Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 24.73 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global chemical logistics market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global chemical logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 24.73 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on global chemical logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the chemical industry.

In addition, increased demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global chemical logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global chemical logistics market is segmented as below:

Servicetransportationwarehousingothers



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global chemical logistics market growth

This study identifies increased demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry as the prime reasons driving the global chemical logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global chemical logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global chemical logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP, BDP International Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Schenker AG, Schneider National Inc. and Univar Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





