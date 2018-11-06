The Global Children's And Infant Wear Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2019-2023.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Children's and Infant Wear



Infant wears refer to apparel and footwear for babies aged less than 12 month and toddlers aged 1-3 years, and childrens' wear includes apparel and footwear for children aged 3-14 years.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5608472



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Children's and Infant Wear Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global children's and infant wear market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of children's and infant wear.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global children's and infant wear market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Benetton Group

• Carter's

• Gap

• Hanesbrands

• RALPH LAUREN



Market driver

• Product premiumization and extension of product line

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Availability of counterfeit products hindering brand value

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Rise in number of private label brands

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5608472



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

