The Global Chloromethane Market is expected to grow by USD 344.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Chloromethane Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global chloromethane market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 344.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global chloromethane market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning. In addition, growing demand for silicones is anticipated to boost the growth of the global chloromethane market 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation The global chloromethane market 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Type: • Methylene Chloride • Chloroform • Methyl Chloride • Carbon Tetrachloride Geographic Segmentation: • APAC • Europe • MEA • North America • South America Key Trends for global chloromethane market 2020-2024 growth This study identifies growing demand for silicones as the prime reasons driving the global chloromethane market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in global chloromethane market 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global chloromethane market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AGC Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Ltd., KEM ONE, Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokuyama Corp. and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

