NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This chronic fatigue syndrome (CGS) therapeutics market analysis considers sales from pain relievers and NSAIDs, antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs, and antimicrobial and immunomodulatory drugs. Our analysis also considers the sales of chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the pain relievers and NSAIDs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as relieving patients from pain and reducing inflammation will play a significant role in the pain relievers and NSAIDs segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market report looks at factors such as increasing use of off-label pharmacological treatment for CFS, increasing risk factors of CFS, and initiatives to increase awareness about CFS. However, lack of specific diagnostic tests for confirmation of CFS, lack of approved drugs for the treatment of CFS, and complex pathogenesis of CFS may hamper the growth of the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Global Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Therapeutics Market: Overview

Increasing risk factors of CFSSome theories indicate that viral infection, psychological stress, genetic factors increase the risk of CFS. The prevalence of CFS is four times more in women than in men. Chronic physical or emotional stress also may result in CFS. Stress affects the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, which is a complex network that controls the body's reaction, such as immune response, digestion, energy usage, and mood. The prevalence of stress is increasing globally due to many societal factors and work-related pressure which is increasing the risk factors of CFS. These risk factors of CFS will lead to the expansion of the global chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.R&D of new drugs for the treatment of CFSThe lack of approved and effective drugs has led the vendors to focus on the R&D of novel drugs to cater to the unmet need in CFS pharmacological therapy. Researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine are harnessing the nanoelectronics-based diagnostic test, developed by them, to screen for drug-based treatments. These treatments are screened by adding controlled doses of several different potentially therapeutic drugs to the patient's blood samples and performing diagnostic tests. The research funding for CFS has increased over the last couple of years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics manufacturers, that include Hemispherx Biopharma Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

