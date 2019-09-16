NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This climbing gym market analysis considers sales from both indoor climbing gym and outdoor climbing gym. Our analysis also considers the sales of the climbing gym in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the indoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes will play a significant role in the indoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global climbing gym market report looks at factors such as increased popularity of outdoor sports, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and rise in the construction of climbing walls. However, lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries, risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities, and growing popularity of other fitness activities may hamper the growth of the climbing gym industry over the forecast period.



The popularity of outdoor recreation activities, such as outdoor climbing is growing in developing countries. Increasing participation of people in climbing activities has led to the opening of new artificial climbing and bouldering structures in major outdoor locations. A surge in the establishment of these structures is aimed at improving public health, combating child obesity, and addressing the growing trend of sedentary lifestyles among the population. This will lead to the expansion of the global climbing gym market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The introduction of climbing gyms, trampoline parks, and other experiential activities has made public places more attractive to millennials, young people and children. For instance, Planet Granite, a subsidiary of EI cap , offers climbing gyms in the prime shopping centre located in Chicago. This is leading the vendors to set up more climbing gyms in major public and commercial locations to attract new climbers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global climbing gym market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading climbing gym manufacturers, that include Boulderhalle Boulderklub Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, Climbing Centre Group Ltd., DAV-Kletterund Boulderzentren München eV, El Cap Holdings LLC, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Glasgow Climbing Centre, Vertical World Inc.

