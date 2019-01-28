NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical workflow solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The clinical workflow solutions market is expected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 6.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.4%. Rising need to curtail healthcare costs and the increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary growth drivers for this market. Low doctor-to-patient ratio leading to increased dependency on healthcare IT solutions and the emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, Lack of trained healthcare IT professionals and reluctance to use clinical workflow solutions over conventional practices are some of the major market challenges.



The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, real-time communication solutions, data integration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions.The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is largely driven by the government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs and, increasing venture capital investments.



Need to manage regulatory compliance and favorable government initiatives are driving market growth for EMR integration solutions.

On the basis of products, the data integration solutions segment is further sub segmented into EMR integration solutions and Medical image integration solutions.The EMR integration solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the data integration market during the forecast period.



The increasing volume of medical records, which requires proper management and storage, the need for a secure electronic patient record compliant and the demand for a streamlined clinical and administrative processes with content-centric automation are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Latin America region is likely to be a revenue pocket for players operating in the clinical workflow solutions market

Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical workflow solutions market in 2018, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging LATAM countries, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–44%, Tier 2–38%, and Tier 3–18%

• By Designation: C-level–46%, Director Level–38%, and Others–16%

• By Region: North America–44%, Europe–27%, Asia Pacific–22%, Latin America- 5%, Middle East & Africa – 2%



The prominent players in the global clinical workflow solutions market are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and McKesson Corporation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various clinical workflow solutions and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global clinical workflow solutions market and different segments such as products, end user, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global clinical workflow solutions market

• Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global clinical workflow solutions market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global clinical workflow solutions market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global clinical workflow solutions market



