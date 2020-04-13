The Global Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to grow by $ 7.1 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the cloud migration services market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.1 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Our reports on cloud migration services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model, and need to optimize project management and business processes. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud migration services market analysis includes deployment segments and geographic landscapes



The cloud migration services market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud migration services market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cloud migration services market covers the following areas:

• Cloud migration services market sizing

• Cloud migration services market forecast

• Cloud migration services market industry analysis



