The Global Cloud Security Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 7.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period

Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the cloud security solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.87 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Our reports on cloud security solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of ownership, rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging use of security solutions. In addition, the low cost of ownership is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud security solutions market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The cloud security solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of IDaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud security solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for vulnerability management and compliance and partnerships between cloud service and traditional security solutions providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cloud security solutions market covers the following areas:

• Cloud security solutions market sizing

• Cloud security solutions market forecast

• Cloud security solutions market industry analysis"



