The Global Coconut Flour Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the period 2019-2023.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Coconut Flour

Coconut flour is a soft, gluten-free flour produced from dried coconut meat extracted with the coconut milk.

Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Coconut Flour Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the period 2019-2023.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coconut flour market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the consumption of coconut flour.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, global coconut flour market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Celebes Coconut Corporation
• Groovy Food Company
• Nutiva
• Primex Group of Companies
• TIANA Fair Trade Organic
Van Amerongen & Son

Market driver
• Health benefits of coconut flour
Market challenge
• Growing popularity of substitutes
Market trend
• Growing imports of coconut products
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

