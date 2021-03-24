The Global Coffee Creamer Market featuring Key Vendors - Barry Callebaut AG, CAFEA GmbH, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Danone SA, and Others

The coffee creamer market is expected to grow by USD 2.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The growing prominence for online retailing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of raw materials and insufficiency internal production will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Consumer Staples industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

Coffee Creamer Market: Type Landscape

Liquid coffee creamer is available in a thick fluid form, which has a milky and creamy texture. Moreover, vendors offer liquid creamer in different packaging solutions such as plastic pouches, pump bottles, canes, and spray aerosols for easy pouring without any spills. Also, liquid coffee creamer is easily soluble in any hot or cold ready-to-drink beverage, reducing the manual effort and time to prepare coffee recipes. These factors are increasingly driving sales of liquid coffee creamers. Therefore, the coffee creamer market share growth by the liquid segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Coffee Creamer Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest coffee creamer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing coffee industry and coffee being the most-consumed beverage in North America will significantly drive coffee creamer market growth in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for coffee creamer in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA.

Companies Covered:

Barry Callebaut AG

CAFEA GmbH

Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Danone SA

Fujian Jumbo Grand Food Co. Ltd.

Laird Superfood Inc.

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

TURM-Sahne GmbH

Barry Callebaut AG

CAFEA GmbH

Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Danone SA

Fujian Jumbo Grand Food Co. Ltd.

Laird Superfood Inc.

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

TURM-Sahne GmbH

