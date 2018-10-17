The global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2018-2022.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry



Cold chain logistics for the pharmaceuticals industry refers to an uninterrupted series of refrigerated supply chain activities including refrigerated storage and transportation from their production point to destination of consumption.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry for 2018-2022. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by service (warehousing and VAS, and transportation).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agility

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• FedEx

• KUEHNE + NAGEL

• United Parcel Service



Market driver

• Rising initiatives to promote cold chain

Market challenge

• Lack of logistics infrastructure and low adoption of technologies

Market trend

• Increased use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



