The Global Collaborative Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 6.83 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 51% during the forecast period

Global Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the collaborative robots market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.83 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 51% during the forecast period. Our reports on collaborative robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption rate in SME sector and advantages of collaborative robots over industrial robots.

The collaborative robots market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The collaborative robots market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Material handling

• Assembly

• Inspection and testing

• Welding

• Painting and dispensing



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the acquisitions and strategic partnerships among key market players as one of the prime reasons driving the collaborative robots market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our collaborative robots market covers the following areas:

• Collaborative robots market sizing

• Collaborative robots market forecast

• Collaborative robots market industry analysis



