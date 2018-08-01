NEW YORK, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Drugs/ Therapeutic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy), By Country (U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Japan), And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022







The global colorectal cancer (CRC) drugs market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Several factors such as increasing target population and rising adoption of targeted therapies are anticipated to fuel market growth.







Products in the pipeline are striving to meet some of the unmet needs of the colorectal cancer (CRC) market.If approved, Array Biopharma's cetuximab plus encorafenib would become the first therapy indicated for BRAF-mutant mCRC treatment.







Sumitomo Dainippon's Napabucasin is a cancer stem cell inhibitor targeting STAT-3.







There are few available adjuvant/neoadjuvant medicines for treatment of high-risk resectable colorectal cancer.Lack of pipeline agents in this setting presents a good opportunity for development of effective treatments that can improve cure rates for resected patients.







At present, most available treatments for resectable CRC include cheaper chemotherapeutic regimens and generics.







Upcoming patent expiries of key products such as Roche's Avastin, Amgen's Vectibix, and Sanofi's Zaltrap will lead to biosimilar penetration. Amgen/Allergan's Mvasi marked the first Avastin biosimilar approval in U.S. and Europe in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Cizumab and Krabeva are some of the biosimilars to Avastin launched in India. Several other biosimilars to Avastin and Erbitux are under development.







Further key findings from the report suggest:



• Immunotherapy dominated the market based on drug class in 2016, owing to increasing adoption of targeted therapies such as Avastin and Erbitux



• Chemotherapy is likely to lose market share on account of non-specificity, adverse effects, and development of resistance to chemical agents. However, recent launch of anti-PD1 drugs such as Opdivo and Keytruda is likely to change the current landscape due to their target-oriented mechanism of action



• U.S. accounted for the largest share based on country and is projected to maintain its dominance through to 2022 owing to growing disease burden, increasing treatment rate, and high cost of drugs



• Roche led the colorectal cancer industrial setting in 2016 due to growing usage of Avastin. Avastin was the highest revenue-generating CRC medicine in 2016. However, Roche is projected to lose market share on grounds of Avastin's patent expiry and biosimilar penetration



• Bristol-Myer Squibb and Merck are anticipated to be market leaders in the colorectal cancer drugs market space by 2022 due to increasing adoption of targeted therapies such as Opdivo and Keytruda.







