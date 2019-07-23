The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market: About this market

Commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling is various services that are conducted when a commercial aircraft is retired from service or decommissioned. This commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market analysis considers sales from recycling, component management, disassembly and dismantling, aircraft storage, and engine teardown. Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the recycling segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for used or second-hand components will play a significant role in the recycling segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market report also looks at factors such as an increase in aircraft retirements, growing demand for aircraft spare parts, and civil aviation regulatory requirements. However, challenges in recycling aircraft, rise in use of counterfeit parts in commercial aircraft, and financial and environmental impacts of aircraft decommissioning may hamper the growth of the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market: Overview



Growing demand for aircraft spare parts



Aircraft will be pushed to be parted out when there is low demand for an airline or particular type of aircraft. As global commercial aircraft demand increases, there will be a rise in need of second-hand spare parts which are less expensive. This demand for second-hand spare parts will lead to the expansion of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Advances in carbon fiber recycling



A major share of the aircraft parts that are disassembled can be recycled. If aircraft disassembly and dismantling are undertaken in a timely and appropriate manner, they can enable the recovery of good residual value from recycled materials such as carbon fibers and minimize environmental and safety risks. The carbon composites material waste which are recycled are used in the manufacturing of cars and consumer goods. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling companies, that include AAR Corp., AerSale Inc., Air Salvage International Ltd., China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., and TARMAC Aerosave.



Also, the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

