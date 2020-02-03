The Global Commercial Airlines Market is expected to grow by USD 184.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Commercial Airlines Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global commercial airlines market and it is poised to grow by USD 184.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global commercial airlines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843287/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by creation of new air routes to tap market potential. In addition, increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial airlines market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global commercial airlines market is segmented as below:

Revenue stream

• Passenger

• Cargo



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global commercial airlines market growth

This study identifies increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines industry as the prime reasons driving the global commercial airlines market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global commercial airlines market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial airlines market, including some of the vendors such as Air France-KLM SA, American Airlines Group Inc., ANA HOLDINGS Inc., China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Southwest Airlines Co., and United Airlines Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843287/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

