NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in composites distributor market to 2023 by end use industry (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, marine, construction, pipe and tank, electrical/electronics, consumer goods, and others), by raw material (roving, textile, polyester resin, vinylester resin, epoxy resin, and other resins), by intermediate (prepreg, SMC, BMC, SFT, LFT, CFT, and GMT), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global composites distributor market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, automotive, marine, construction, electrical/electronics, and consumer goods. The global composites distributor market is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for composites in North America and Asia Pacific region and presence of large number of medium and small composite part manufacturers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites distributor industry, include growing of new distributors in emerging countries and increase in product portfolio.



The study includes the composites distributor market size and forecast for the global composites distributor market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, raw material, intermediate, and region as follows:



Composites Distributor Market by End Use Industry ($M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

Aerospace and Defense Wind Energy Automotive Marine Construction Pipe and Tank E&E Consumer Goods Others



Composites Distributor Market by Raw Material ($M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

Roving (GF/CF) Textile (GF/CF) Polyester Resin Vinyl Ester Resin Epoxy Resin Other Resins



Composites Distributor Market by Intermediate ($M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):



Prepreg SMC (Sheet Molding Compound) BMC (Bulk Molding Compound) SFT (Short Fiber Thermoplastic) LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic) CFT (Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic) GMT (Glass Mat Thermoplastic)

Composites Distributor Market by Region ($M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the composites distributor companies profiled in this report include Composites One, North American Composites, Gazechim, Euroresins, Lintech International, FRP Services, IMCD Group B.

V., Microtex Composites SRL, Sino Composites, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals, Sojitz Corporation, and Soon Yang Chemicals.



On the basis of comprehensive research, polyester resin is expected to remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand in construction and pipe & tank industry.



Within this market, construction will remain the largest end use industry due to growth in demand for light weight and non-corrosive materials in industrial, commercial, residential, and civil construction applications as well as presence of large number of composite part fabricators. Distributors generally serve small to medium size part fabricators as they buy small to mid-sized quantities for various applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing composites market and presence of a large number of small part fabricators especially for pipe & tank, construction, and consumer goods end use industries.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities of the Global Composites Distributor Market" Include:

Market size estimates: Global composites distributor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global composites distributor market size by various applications such as end use industry, raw material, and intermediate type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global composites distributor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for composites distributor in the global composites distributor market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for composites distributor in the global composites distributor market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global composites distributor market by end use industry (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, marine, construction, pipe and tank, electrical/electronics, consumer goods, and others), by raw material (roving, textile, polyester resin, vinylester resin, epoxy resin, and other resins), by intermediate (prepreg, SMC, BMC, SFT, LFT, CFT, and GMT), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the composites distributor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the composites distributor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the composites distributor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the composites distributor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this composites distributor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this composites distributor area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this composites distributor market?



