LONDON, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.







Compression wear and shapewear are skintight apparels, which stimulate blood circulation and stabilize muscles, as these apparels exert pressure to specific parts of the body. Compression apparels help in improving body balance, and at the same time control the temperature of the body. Shapewear squeezes and squishes excessive fat from the body; therefore, the body appears relatively slimmer.







Increasing disposable income, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, growing popularity of shapewear among the geriatric population, and changing lifestyles are the factor that drive the market growth of shapewear segment.







Based on Product Type, the Compression Wear and Shapewear market is segmented into Compression wear and Shapewear. Compression wear segment further segmented into Bottoms, Tops, Sleeves, and Socks, Stockings, & Others. Based on application, the market is segmented into Performance & Recovery and Body Shaping & Lifestyle. Based on gender the market covers male and female. The distribution channel segment covers Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, and Online Channels. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.







The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Triumph International Corporation, Spanx Inc., Leonisa SA, Wacoal America Inc., Under Armour Inc., Skins International Trading AG, Ann Chery, and 2XU Pty Ltd.







