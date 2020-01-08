The global conjugate vaccines market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Conjugate Vaccines Market: About this market

This conjugate vaccines market analysis considers sales from the multivalent conjugate vaccine and monovalent conjugate vaccine types. Our study also finds the sales of conjugate vaccines in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the multivalent conjugate vaccine segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive diseases will play a significant role in the multivalent conjugate vaccine segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global conjugate vaccines market report looks at factors such as increased funding for vaccine development, awareness about immunization programs and access to vaccines, and approval and regulatory incentives for conjugated vaccines. However, high costs associated with vaccine research, development, and manufacturing, safety concerns associated with conjugate vaccines, and challenges in development and global implementation of conjugate vaccines hamper the growth of the conjugate vaccines industry over the forecast period.



Global Conjugate Vaccines Market: Overview

Increasing awareness about immunization programs and access to vaccines

Initiatives aimed at increasing the awareness about well recognized and successful public health immunization programs are promoting the overall vaccine coverage around the globe. For instance, World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12 to lower the incidence of pneumonia and reduce the resultant mortality rate. Similarly, other programs are focusing on improving drug delivery and diagnostics to address the health issues in low and middle-income countries. Such initiatives targeted towards boosting access to vaccines will drive the demand for conjugate vaccines. Conjugate vaccines are developed to immunize against a single antigen or two or more strains of the same microorganism. Thus, the promotion of immunization programs will lead to the expansion of the global conjugate vaccines market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing efforts for stockpiling of conjugate vaccines

Governments are putting efforts to store vaccines in bulk to combat future emergency outbreaks of infectious diseases. For instance, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in collaboration with several public and private organizations to procure vaccines to combat future emergency outbreaks of infectious diseases. Furthermore, the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provisions for Epidemic Meningitis Control also unites several public and private organizations to support emergency health programs and disease outbreak programs. The ongoing efforts in this area are expected to present significant growth opportunities for the existing vendors to meet the unmet demand for meningococcal conjugate vaccines, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global conjugate vaccines market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading conjugate vaccines manufacturers, that include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Pfenex Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the conjugate vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



