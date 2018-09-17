The global construction market was estimated to be around $17140 billion as of 2017

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Global Market Report By Product Type: Buildings Construction; Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction; Specialty Trade Contractors; Land Planning And Development; By Region, By Country, With Forecast Until 2021



The global construction market is expected to grow to $24334.9 billion in 2021 at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This can be attributed to the growing economy in emerging countries, increasing population, rising public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, and increasing government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects such as railways and highways.

The construction industry includes architectural services, the physical processes of building, infrastructure development, civil engineering, the assembly and installation of prefabricated components and equipment, and repairs and maintenance for already built structures.

This industry is further classified as follows

Construction Of Buildings – The building construction industry includes establishments involved in the construction of residential and nonresidential buildings.

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction – The heavy and civil engineering construction market comprises companies carrying out utilities, highway, street and bridge construction.

Specialty Construction Contractors – The specialty construction contractor's industry includes establishments involved in performing specific activities such as pouring concrete, site preparation, plumbing, painting and electrical work related to construction of buildings.

Land Planning And Development – This industry includes land development establishments that service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global construction market, with almost 60% share of the market. This was mainly due to the presence of a large number of construction companies serving a large customer base in countries such as China and India and high government spending on infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and residential buildings in the region.



Building Construction was the largest segment in the construction market with almost 49% share of the market worth $8452 billion. This was mainly due to the large number of building construction companies in both developed and developing countries such as the USA, China, Japan and India to cater to a large customer base in these regions.

Merger and acquisition activities in the construction market have been at a high level in the last three years. Major deals include those done by AECOM, Jacobs Engineering, John Wood Group, SNC-Lavalin, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, Salini Impregilo, and Standard Pacific Corp.



China State Construction Engineering Corp. was the largest company in the construction market in 2017 with 0.68% share of the market. The China State Construction Engineering Corporation is a Chinese construction company and general contractor.

Segments: Building Construction; Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; Specialty Construction Contractors; Land Planning And Development

Regions covered: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa

Countries covered: India, China, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA, Brazil

Historic period: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Forecast period: 2017-2021

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the construction? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The construction market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider construction market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The construction market section of the report gives context. It compares the construction market with other segments of the construction market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Construction Market Indicators Comparison.

• The industry metrics section looks at critical drivers while the macro-economic section looks at the market in relation to the overall economy.



Scope

Markets Covered: Buildings Construction; Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction; Specialty Trade Contractors; Land Planning And Developmen

Companies Mentioned: China State Construction Engineering Co Ltd, China Railway Group Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Group Ltd, Vinci SA

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Construction Market Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

__________________________

