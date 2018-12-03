The global consumer and SMB NAS market is estimated to reach values of around $12 billion by 2018

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report on consumer and SMB NAS market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by end-user (consumer, SOHO, SMBs, and SMEs), by form factor (1-Bay, 2-Bay, 4-Bay and 5-Bay, and 6-Bay to 12-Bay), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).





Consumer and SMB NAS Market - Overview



Businesses were looking for safe and secure transfer of file-level data which led to the introduction of network attached storage (NAS) over two decades ago in the global market. The growing need for end-users to store huge amount of data at a reduced cost compared to cloud-based storage is propelling the growth of the consumer and SMB NAS market. These innovative services provide remote access to data storage through internet or LAN connectivity at home and help small-scale business to access information at marginal costs in the global market. The vendors are offering multiple features with modern appliances that simplify user interaction with these devices at an affordable cost with higher reliability and security. The launch of such storage solutions will augment the development of the global market. The network attached storage drive vendors are focusing on innovation to improve the capacity of HDD and increase the usage of solid state drive (SSDs) for accelerated performance in various appliances in the global market. The companies are offering these advanced products through retail channels with diskless systems at an affordable cost that ranges based on form factors i.e., 1-bay to 12-bay to gain a larger market share. Each bay in these systems will accommodate one HDD of up to 12 TB. The reduced cost of these drives is expected to enable vendors to offer affordable solutions for end-users in the consumer and SMB NAS market.



The proliferation of internet connectivity is resulting in the use of various devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and desktop thereby, leading the growth of both personal and business data across end-user segments in the global market. The introduction of new devices that enable user-friendly storing, accessing, and sharing of files among end-users at an affordable cost will boost the demand for these appliances in the global market. The global consumer and SMB NAS market is estimated to reach values of around $12 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2023. The report also includes market size in terms of shipment units across various form factors during the forecast period.



Consumer and SMB NAS Market - Dynamics



The continuous innovations towards internet of things (IoT) by home appliance manufactures and the adoption of smart home and home automation applications will augment the growth of the global consumer and SMB NAS market. The consumers are leveraging smartphones and voice assistant devices to remotely control smart appliances such as fridge, air condition, and washing machine, thermostat, bulbs, and security solutions in the global market. The leading vendors are integrating the smart appliances with network attached storage and controlling the operations of devices such as security cameras via remote access provided by the network attached storage appliances in the global market. The leading manufacturers are launching hybrid solutions that include the use of NAS for video surveillance storage and cloud-based storage for storing appliance operational data in the smart home environment. The integration of such devices will encourage vendors to introduce cost-effective solutions in the global consumer and SMB NAS market.



Consumer and SMB NAS Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by end-users, by form factors, and by geography.



Consumer and SMB NAS Market – By End-Users

Adoption of the medium and low-end system by the SMB end-users will boost sales in the global consumer and SMB NAS market



The consumer and SMB NAS market by end-users is segmented into consumer, SOHO, SMBs, and SMEs. SMBs dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the medium and high-end system of 4-bay and 5-bay form factors is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The integration of multiple 10 GbE ports and introduction of 25 GbE and 50 GbE ports in the rackmount appliances will boost the adoption of these systems in the global market. The average costs of 4-bay rackmount diskless systems cost around $600 to $800, with the addition of two 10 TB hard drives at an overall CAPEX of around $1,400 in the global market. With the rising data storage requirements for businesses, high cost in use of cloud-based storage platforms, development of smart workplace, and increasing awareness towards availability of cheaper and efficient alternative to cloud storage will increase the adoption of these applications among SMBs in the global market.



Consumer and SMB NAS Market – By Form Factors

High capacity HDD ranging from 750 Gb to 12 TB to transform the global consumer and SMB NAS market



The form factor segment in the global consumer and SMB NAS market is classified into 1-Bay, 2-Bay, 4-Bay and 5-Bay, and 6-Bay to 12-Bay. 4-Bay and 5-Bay occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The introduction of 4-Bay and 5-Bay diskless systems equipped with up to 5 HDD of capacity ranging from 750 Gb to 12 TB for each HDD, can provide a total capacity of up to 60 TB, through five 12TB HDDs is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The extensive use of these form factors to store and share files such as video, photo, audio and others at home and small office environment by consumers, SOHO and SMB end-users will boost the demand for these products in the market. It is estimated that almost all 4-bay and 5-bay systems will be able to support SSD cache by 2020 in the market. The minimum DRAM capacity ideal for optimal performance of these drives is 2 GB, where there are also rackmount 4-bay appliances powered by 8 GB of DDR3 or DDR4 memory. The growing demand for these systems by professional small office users will result in the growth of this segment in the global consumer and SMB NAS market.



Consumer and SMB NAS Market – By Geography

Deployment of the new data center in Canada to propel the development of the global consumer and SMB NAS market



The global consumer and SMB NAS market by geography is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America controlled almost half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The presence of multiple SMEs who are colocating spaces in the data center and are focusing procuring infrastructure within their budget to strengthen every aspect of their business operations will augment the growth of the market in North America. The US and Canada are the largest revenues generators in the North America consumer and SMB NAS market. The increasing investment in video analytics and installation of high-resolution cameras is propelling the demand for these applications in the North American market. The growing storage need for personal data, home automation, and video surveillance data by end-users in North America will boost the adoption of network attached storage in the market.



Key Countries Profiled

The key countries profiled in the report are:

• US

• UK

• China

• Japan



Key Vendor Analysis

The continuous innovations by vendors in the global consumer and SMB NAS market is resulting in a larger portfolio of systems available to end-users. The top players are offering solutions designed to meet requirements of consumers to share files, stream media, use remote access, and for data backup in the global market. The increasing focus on continuous innovation and variety of solutions targeting every storage need is intensifying the competition in the global consumer and SMB NAS market. The launch of products with the superior internal configuration such as latest processors and DRAM technology along with support for multiple virtual machines and SSD cache in NAS will help vendors gain a larger market share during the forecast period.



The major vendors in the global market are:

• Apple

• Buffalo Technology

• NETGEAR

• QNAP Systems

• Seagate

• Synology

• Western Digital Corporation



Other prominent vendors include Asustor, Dell Technologies, D-Link, Drobo, FreeNAS, Infortrend Technology, Promise Technology, Toshiba, Thecus Technology, and ZYXEL Communications.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global consumer and SMB NAS market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global consumer and SMB NAS market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global consumer and SMB NAS market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Snapshot

The global consumer and SMB NAS market size is expected to reach values of approximately $12 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% 2018–2023.



The global consumer and SMB NAS market is driven by the growing demand for efficient, reliable and affordable solutions to store the data. The introduction of enhancing systems that enable remote access to the file, secure storage to data, multimedia streaming, storing of video surveillance footages and more will propel the evolution of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global consumer and SMB NAS market by form factors, end-users, and geography.



Market Size:

• Revenue

• Unit Shipment



Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



The report considers the present scenario of the global consumer and SMB NAS market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



